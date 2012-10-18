CEE MONEY-Deleveraging: not as bad as all that?

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Worries about a chaotic withdrawal of assets by cash-strapped western European banks from central and eastern Europe appear so far to have been overdone.

The previously feared draining of cash has been less than expected.

Around 75 percent of banking assets in central and eastern Europe are owned by western European banks - with Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania particularly exposed.

Those western banks have been bringing capital back to their parent operations to improve their balance sheets, putting pressure on emerging Europe’s economies and banking systems.

The International Monetary Fund said in its October global financial stability report that European Union banks have between $2.8 trillion and $4.5 trillion of deleveraging to do by the end of next year, with eastern Europe’s growth particularly at risk from the withdrawal.

But figures from Capital Economics show that, with the exception of heavily indebted Hungary, deleveraging in the 12 months to July has been lower than a year before. Some analysts say western European banks have in many cases already met capital adequacy requirements.

Deleveraging in the Czech Republic and Romania has been particularly light, Capital Economics says, at around $500 million in each country over the past year.

“Central Europe has not seemed to have been as problematic as had been thought,” said Philip Poole, head of global and macro strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management.

“Deleveraging is still an issue, perhaps it’s less of an issue than it appeared a year ago,”

Banks cut their external positions in excess of 5 percent of GDP in Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia between June 2011 and March 2012, JP Morgan analysts said in a client note, using data from Bank for International Settlements-reporting banks.

But withdrawals across the region have been lower in the first half of 2012 than in the second half of last year, JP Morgan added.

VIENNA

During the 2008/09 financial crisis, multilateral organisations were so worried about the collapse of the eastern European banking system that they launched the 33 billion euro Vienna initiative, spearheaded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to keep western European banks operating in eastern Europe.

Largely seen to have been successful, the initiative was relaunched as Vienna 2.0 this year but without the cash. It may have helped to stem the tide.

“It’s quite easy to be cynical about the Vienna initiative, but it probably has played some role, and also the worst fears in the euro zone have not been realised,” said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

Recent measures in the euro zone such as the European Central Bank’s bond-buying plan and proposals for a European banking union have reassured investors in emerging Europe, which has many economic ties to the euro zone and includes some EU member countries.

Regional observers are becoming more relaxed about the deleveraging process.

The EBRD’s new president, Suma Chakrabarti, told a recent news conference that “the deleveraging process does seem to have slowed down overall”, though the bank has also said it is worried about emerging Europe and is hoping to set up a joint lending plan for the region.

Fitch’s head of emerging Europe sovereigns Paul Rawkins also told a recent conference that worries about western European banks leaving the region in droves had proved unfounded. A survey by the credit rating agency shows withdrawn parent funding has largely been replaced with customer deposits.

U.S. bank Morgan Stanley estimates that up to 80 billion euros could be at risk of leaving the region over the next five years, through deleveraging and shrinkage in domestic loans and deposits. But Magdalena Stoklosa, lead analyst for EEMEA banks at Morgan Stanley, said the pace of withdrawal had been more orderly this year, with few distressed sales.

The bank has buy recommendations on Poland’s top bank PKO and Czech bank Komercni Banka.

Lower demand for financial services due to anaemic growth in the region could be masking problems ahead, however.

“We will have a better sense of the consequences of Western European banks’ deleveraging and credit supply constraints in the year of recovery, as loan demand picks up,” Stoklosa said.

Others also say the region is not out of the woods yet.

Most western banks active in emerging Europe fall short of the 7 percent minimum capital level which rating agency Standard & Poor’s considers necessary to withstand substantial shocks, said S&P’s financial institutions analyst Markus Schmaus.

“It is not that the parent banks have sufficient and plenty of capacity to support their operations,” Schmaus said. (Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Catherine Evans)