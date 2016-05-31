REUTERS SUMMIT-Budapest bourse says central bank could sell its stake in 5 years

(For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here)

* BSE says central bank to divest partly or wholly in 5 yrs

* Budapest bourse wants 5-8 MSCI-listed companies in 5 yrs - CEO

* Drawing foreign investors to blue chips, locals to SME’s as well

By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, May 31 (Reuters) - The Budapest Stock Exchange says Hungary’s central bank, which took control of the bourse last year, could sell its stake in five years after completing its task of helping more big companies to list and other reforms.

The National Bank of Hungary, run by a close ally of Prime Minster Viktor Orban, bought a majority stake in the exchange(BSE), another move by Orban to increase state control over the economy and financial markets that has worried investors.

Richard Vegh, chief executive of BSE, said the bank would at least start to divest its stake in the exchange five years from now, after bourse reforms and some big initial public offerings.

“That is a reality for sure,” Vegh told Reuters. Asked whether the bank would sell all or part of its 76 percent stake, he said “I cannot tell you that precisely.”

Currently, three companies account for 85 percent of the Hungarian stock market’s capitalisation, according to index compiler MSCI, and they make up the MSCI Hungary Index.

Vegh said he wanted to see the number of companies in the MSCI Hungary index, a measure of the performance of Hungary’s biggest companies, increase to at least five within five years and possibly eight.

“Three companies are listed in the MSCI Hungary index now. The minimum goal in five years is five, but preferably more,” Vegh told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit at Reuters’ office in Budapest.

“With five to eight really liquid blue chips our market cap and daily turnover would grow substantially, with an SME section on the side with slightly different investors,” Vegh said.

Big companies that could list and be included in the index include state-owned and private companies such as banks, property and transport companies, he said.

“The most competitive Hungarian companies include publicly traded corporations that were once state-owned, such as MOL or Richter,” he said. “There are several state-owned companies that could follow them.”

“There are a handful of issues that such companies need to work out. With a more straightforward business model many of these companies could be ready for an IPO in a fairly short time.”

MKB Bank, nationalised then sold to a group of investors earlier this year, has said it would list on the bourse within three years and Budapest Bank, now in state hands, also entertains the idea of an IPO, he said.

Asked whether Hungarian-founded but London-listed Wizz Air , Eastern Europe’s top airline, could list in Budapest as well, Vegh said:

“We would support that fully. Wizz Air could benefit from a cross listing, reaching investors they can’t access in London, especially via Hungarian indices or emerging market indices.”

Vegh said turnover on the exchange could grow substantially as local private and institutional investors are underexposed to stocks. Of 40 trillion forints ($141.8 billion) of household financial wealth in Hungary only 1.7 percent is invested in stocks, Vegh said.

That could be doubled or tripled easily, he said, as local investors seize upon new listings, newly proposed tax incentives and planned new investment vehicles such as venture capital trusts.

