UPDATE 1-Swedish buyout group EQT buys rest of E.ON's Energy from Waste

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish firm EQT has bought the rest of E.ON’s waste-burning unit Energy from Waste (EEW), it said on Monday, as the buyout group uses more of its cash to invest in the infrastructure sector.

The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

EEW has benefited from the booming German economy as well as rising imports of waste into Germany and is running at full capacity, which has allowed it to raise prices.

This means E.ON was able to get a higher price for the remaining 49 percent than what it got for the 51 percent it sold to EQT in 2012, a person familiar with EEW said. EEW has an enterprise value of roughly 1.3 billion euros ($1.45 billion).

At the time EQT bought the first stake, EEW was grappling with overcapacity and inefficient structures. Under EQT, costs have fallen, new customers won and it has acquired another waste-burning site.

EEW aims to expand further in generating energy from waste, and is participating in a tender for a long-term contract in Poland. If it wins the contract, it will build a waste-burning plant in the country.

“The acquisition of the remaining stake is a result of EQT Infrastructure’s strong belief in EEW’s further potential and also a continuation of the fund’s strategy to invest in the European energy sector,” Matthias Fackler, a partner at EQT Partners, said in a statement.

EEW generated revenue of 539 million euros in 2014 with two thirds coming from gate fees for accepting garbage and the rest from selling power, district heat and industrial steam.

It has 19 waste incinerators in Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands with an annual capacity of about 4.9 million tonnes. About 10 percent of the waste is imported from other countries, mainly the United Kingdom.

EQT’s Infrastructure II fund has committed capital worth 1.9 billion euros with investments - typically worth 50 million to 250 million euros in equity - ranging from submarine fibre cable provider IslaLink to Swedish rail freight company Hector Rail. ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Vera Eckert, editing by Susan Thomas)