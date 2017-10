LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange on Wednesday said it has won a tender to auction up to 85 million European Union Allowances (EUAs) on behalf of Germany in the third phase (2013-2020) of the EU Emissions Trading System.

The estimated volume of EUAs includes allowances for the airline industry, called EU Aviation Allowances, the Leipzig-based bourse said in a statement. (Reporting by Jeff Coelho; Editing by Alison Birrane)