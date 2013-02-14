Coal futures among new EEX energy clearing products

* Subsidiary ECC offers more clearing from Feb. 25

* Coal, Scandinavian, Czech Slovak power futures on the list

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) will include European coal futures within new clearing offers to be launched later this month as the bourse widens its reach across continental European energy commodities.

Two euro-denominated coal futures will be offered for clearing via an EEX subsidiary called the European Commodity Clearing (ECC) from Feb. 25, EEX said in a statement on Thursday.

“This will give companies wishing to hedge power deliveries from coal plants the chance to settle coal futures in euros for the first time, which considerably simplifies the processes for these participants,” it said.

The futures are based on two indices, the Argus McCloskey API 2 and API 4. API 2 describe all coal delivered into the range of Europen North Sea Coast ports (ARA), and API 4 is for coal from South Africa to that destination.

EEX and ECC will also offer from the end-Feb. date clearing services for financially settled Scandinavian power futures and Czech and Slovakian power futures, it said.

The EEX, with over 200 members and majority-owned by German-Swiss Eurex, is looking for diversification outside its flagship power contracts.

The ECC attracts products to be brought into clearing services from EEX or partner exchanges and from the wider over-the-counter markets (OTC), which under increasingly tight EU regulation need to demonstrate protection against counterparty risks.

Integrated clearing through its standardised processes and netting effects can help cuts costs, said Thomas Siegl, chief risk officer for the EEX.

Last November, Romanian power futures became available for OTC clearing via the ECC.

Analysts say that EU rules to toughen laws against market abuse are likely to drive more energy operators to exchanges and away from OTC, but central clearers such as ECC are an option in between, being cheaper than exchange fees.