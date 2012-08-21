TABLE-Europe Energy Exchange H1 2012 contracts

FRANKFURT, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) on Tuesday detailed its power, gas and carbon contracts in first-half 2012 as follows. H1 VOLUME '12 H1 '11 YR-YR PCT CHNG Spot power Expex Spot (TWh) 170.7 153.7 + 11% Power futures (TWh) 480.9 613.3 - 22% Spot gas (in TWh) 17.4 9.1 + 91% Gas futures (in TWh) 18.3 11.4 + 60% Spot emissions allowances 14.6 9.0 + 62% (in mln t CO2) Of which from primary auction (13.2) (7.8) Emissions futures (in mln t CO2) 60.4 58.6 + 3% of which from primary auction (26.3) (14.8) The EEX posted a lower pre-tax profit of 8.4 million euros ($10.4 million) in Jan-June. Bourse turnover in the six months was up two percent year-on-year at 24.4 million euros. Power futures accounted for 15.2 million euros of the total compared with 14.9 million a year earlier. The Leipzig-based company said in a statement it was targeting more diversification outside its flagship power contracts and more partnerships in neighbouring EU countries. EEX is majority owned by German-Swiss Eurex, the derivatives unit of Deutsche Boerse. Bourse membership at the end of June stood at 215 participants compared with 205 a year earlier. It has a hub position for German, French, Austrian and Swiss power, German gas and European coal and carbon trading. Power futures volumes fell 22 percent year-on-year in the six months, as uncertainty over the euro zone and Germany's accelerated nuclear exit course in the wake of Fukushima discouraged position-taking. But Paris-based EPEX Spot, a 50/50 joint venture between EEX and French Powernext, traded 11 percent more power due to the concentration of more renewable energy entering the market and being traded on the exchange. Chief executive Peter Reitz said the bourse was planning to introduce daily futures to represent more short-term trading requirements, and a green power product in order to meet demand for electricity generated from solar, wind and hydro power. EEX spun off its fast-growing gas business into a new separate company in June to bear account of new product additions and facilitate possible partnerships. EEX has won a bid to host EU Allowance auctions for the German governments post 2012. It is in the running for hosting the majority of auctions across Europe in 2013-2020, in competition with other exchanges, where a decision is pending this year. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)