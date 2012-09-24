FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEX wants futures contracts for green power trading
September 24, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

EEX wants futures contracts for green power trading

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* EEX presents five possible new contracts for discussion
    * Wind, solar and hydroelectric power to be traded
    * No details of further timing, decision-making

    FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) said on Monday it aims to introduce futures contracts to
allow investors to trade wind, hydroelectric and solar-derived
power in Europe.  
    German-based EEX has been looking at ways to capture
opportunities in the fast-growing green energy sector. Its
proposals envisage five power futures contracts, tradeable up to
the three years in advance, the exchange said in a note issued
after a meeting of its supervisory council.
    "Green power certificates are the right measure to make the
value of renewables tradeable on the exchange without splitting
liquidity in the markets," said Peter Heydecker, chairman of the
council, which represents participants' interests and adopts
regulations as well as supervising the EEX management board.
    The contracts would offer trading in certified guarantees of
origin which the bourse would issue for wind, hydro and solar
power from the Central West Europe (CWE) region, and for wind
and hydro certificates from the Nordic region, it said.
    CWE encompasses Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands,
Switzerland and Austria while the Nordic region encompasses
Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
    The new products would be tradeable across Europe with the
restriction that the time period between production and delivery
must not exceed one year.
    They would be traded in weekly auctions on EEX, which would
also offer clearing services for related transactions in the
over-the-counter (OTC) market. No more details were available.
    The EEX, which is majority-owned by German Swiss Eurex
, is targeting more diversification outside its
flagship power contracts and more partnerships in Europe.
    The volume of traditional EEX power futures trading has
suffered because the boom in new renewable power capacity is
hurting revenues of thermal power stations and discourages
cross-asset trading.
    This is because green power is treated preferentially and
must be bought whenever it is produced, which reduces the time
that conventional plants fuelled by coal or gas might otherwise
be operated.

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
