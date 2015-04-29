FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEX energy bourse posts higher trades in Jan-March
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

EEX energy bourse posts higher trades in Jan-March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange
(EEX) on Wednesday reported a 94 percent rise in trading of its
flagship electricity futures contract in the first quarter of
2015.
    EEX data are a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling,
where the trading of annual contracts reflects the fundamentals
of the European power markets.
    EEX, which is continental Europe's biggest power bourse,
reported 678.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) of futures traded compared
with 350.3 TWh a year earlier, according to slides issued by the
Leipzig-based company.
    This followed on from higher volumes last year, helped by
new products and cooperation with other
operators. 
    EEX has created a pan-European gas unit with its French peer
Powernext SA, called PEGAS. On Jan. 1, EEX took a majority stake
in Powernext, helping it to compete better with larger gas
rivals such as Britain's National Balancing Point (NBP).
    The EEX group is also due to integrate a Dutch rival, the
spot power exchange APX, as of May 4. 
    The EEX, like sector peers, has benefited from increased
regulation, which prompted some operators to switch to exchange
trading from over-the-counter (OTC).
  
    The exchange faces weak energy demand in the euro zone and
supply competition from rising volumes of renewable energy that
are not exchange traded. It is seeking to address this by
launching wind power futures from the summer. 

The slides showed the following details:
    
                          Jan-March   Jan-March    Pct change
                          2015        2014         Yr-Yr
 Power derivatives         678.9 TWh    350.3 TWh        + 94
 EPEX Spot (power)         107.8 TWh     95.5 TWh        + 13
 Spot gas (PEGAS)          119.7 TWh     62.6 TWh        + 91
 Gas derivatives (PEGAS)   124.1 TWh     59.1 TWh       + 110
 
 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.