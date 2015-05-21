FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEX bourse to launch new Belgian, Dutch power futures
May 21, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

EEX bourse to launch new Belgian, Dutch power futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX), continental Europe’s biggest power bourse, said on Thursday it will offer trading on financially settled Belgian and Dutch electricity futures from June 22.

EEX has had a physically settled contract for those two markets since September 2013, in cooperation with transmission firms which ensure power is delivered to back the validity of the price signals, requiring complex work.

Widening the offer to financially settled futures, the first in those markets, the contracts are likely to become more attractive to trading participants from the financial sector, it said. Some traders find cash settlement easier to handle.

The move is subject to approval by the EEX Exchange Council, which supervises the executives on the management board.

EEX also said that from June 23, it will offer location spreads for Netherlands-Germany, Netherlands-France, Netherlands-Belgium, Belgium-France, which allow price difference trading between these areas.

EEX data is a pointer to trends in energy wholesaling, where the trading of annual contracts reflects the fundamentals of European power markets, especially in its most liquid German contracts.

EEX is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse derivatives unit Eurex.

Like sector peers such as CME and Nasdaq, it has benefited from increased regulation, which prompted some operators to switch to exchange trading from over-the-counter (OTC).

There has also been a push to attract more business in the context of new methods of calculating cross-border trading volumes and prices started on May 20. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
