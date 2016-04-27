FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-EEX reports 31 pct jump in first-quarter trading of power futures
April 27, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

TABLE-EEX reports 31 pct jump in first-quarter trading of power futures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange
(EEX), continental Europe's biggest power bourse, on Wednesday
reported a 31 percent rise in trading of its electricity futures
contract in the first quarter of 2016.
    The EEX data, which provides a pointer to trends in energy
wholesaling in European power markets, suggests there is an
increasing move towards bourse-based energy trading under
tighter financial markets regulation.
    The exchange, part of Deutsche Boerse, reported
888.4 terawatt hours (TWh) of futures traded, against 678.9 TWh
a year earlier, roughly equivalent to total annual power
generation in Germany, according to slides issued by the
Leipzig-based company.
    The futures trading volumes have been increasing in recent
years, helped by new products, expansion across Europe and
cooperation with other exchange
operators.  
    EEX, which has 461 trading members from 33 countries,  
focuses on European electricity and gas futures, with sidelines
in carbon, coal, freight, agriculture and, more recently,
renewable energy. 
    Trading volumes of electricity and gas forwards surged by 62
percent and 110 percent respectively year on year in
2015. 
    
    The slides showed the following details:
    
                      Jan-March   Jan-March  Pct change
                           2016        2015       Yr-Yr
 Power derivatives    888.4 TWh   678.9 TWh     +   31%
 EPEX Spot (power)    145.4 TWh   137.8 TWh     +    5%
 incl. APX                                   
 Spot gas and         545.7 TWh   248.3 TWh     +  120%
 derivatives(PEGAS)                          
 EUA** spot and       242.8 TWh   161.4 TWh     +   50%
 futures                                     
                                                       
    * EEX took over Anglo-Dutch rival APX last year 
    **European Union emissions allowances

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
