German power prices point to plant capacity cuts - EEX CEO
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
February 16, 2016 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

German power prices point to plant capacity cuts - EEX CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Unprofitable plants may close in response to price falls

* Forwards curve shows higher prices from 2020

ESSEN, Germany, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Multi-year lows in German power futures, which set the benchmark for European electricity prices, will prompt generators to shut unprofitable production capacity, EEX Chief Executive Peter Reitz said on Tuesday.

Forward prices listed on the EEX bourse are falling over 2017, 2018 and 2019, but are rising for the ensuing years up to 2022, Reitz said on the sidelines of the E-World of Energy fair in Essen.

Utilities such as E.ON and RWE have taken big write-downs on loss-making power plants in the recent past.

“I expect that business cases will be calculated anew, due to the price falls in the first six weeks of this year alone,” Reitz told Reuters in an interview.

“Capacity that was supposed to stay online will be closed,” he added. “At the moment, nobody believes in rising prices.”

Global oversupply and concerns about economic growth have eroded energy and carbon prices in recent weeks and months. The benchmark German electricity contract is down more than a fifth since the start of the year.

The EEX year-ahead delivery contract is currently at 20.95 euros a megawatt hour, after dropping below its July 2002 starting level of 23.65 euros last month.

“If I had a power plant that made 20 euros but cost 30 euros to operate, I would close it sooner rather than later,” Reitz said.

“The market expects that the reduction of overcapacity will take place in the next three years,” he said.

The EEX contract for delivery in 2020 is at 21 euros and those for 2018 and 2019 at 20.05 euros each.

The bourse, continental Europe’s biggest energy bourse, is based in Germany and is active in cross-border trading with the nine countries with whom it shares borders.

Reporting by Vera Eckert

