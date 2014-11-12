FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEX expands trade registration for freight contracts
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 12, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

EEX expands trade registration for freight contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) from January plans to offer trade registration for 11 dry bulk freight contracts listed on its subsidiary, Singapore-based Cleartrade Exchange (CLTX).

Germany-based EEX, which offers European power, natural gas, coal and emissions trading products, a year ago bought a 52 percent stake in CLTX, which focuses on shipping products, in a bid to diversify both into Asian regions and more commodities.

Trade registration on the regulated EEX means that transactions in the products are concluded bilaterally and registered for clearing and settlement by EEX subsidiary European Commodity Clearing (ECC), under EU clearing rules.

“By introducing freight contracts, we will offer our customers a new asset class that perfectly complements our existing clearing offering for coal,” EEX Chief Executive Peter Reitz said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move would especially give European power and coal producers an additional tool for hedging freight rate risks for different ship sizes and routes, said CLTX Chief Executive Richard Baker.

The products will be listed in U.S. dollars and settled against indexes made available by London’s Baltic Exchange. They will be offered from Jan. 6, 2015.

EEX also said it had plans to offer iron ore, fertiliser and further coal contracts for trade registration in the future.

Leipzig-based EEX is majority-owned by Deutsche Boerse Group , Germany’s biggest exchange operator.

At a launch of coal futures earlier this year, both EEX and CLTX also mentioned that liquefied natural gas (LNG) products might become of interest further down the line. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.