Jan 7 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* Its capital increase to 12,195,647 zlotys ($3.35 million) from 10,695,647 zlotys registered on Jan. 5

* Capital increase includes 10,000,000 series E shares and 5,000,000 series F shares of nominal value 0.10 zloty each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6434 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)