FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EFE announces changes in shareholding structure
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 9, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EFE announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE SA) :

* Said on Thursday that following the capital increase, ABC Health Sp. z o.o. had its stake in the company reduced to 81.7 pct from 93.16 pct

* ABC Health Sp. z o.o. did not acquire any new shares of the company and currently owns 99,635,555 shares

* Energoland Sp. z o.o. acquired 10.93 pct stake (13,333,334 shares) in the company, it hadn’t had any of the company shares beforehand

* Following the capital increase, Michal Okon had his stake in the company reduced to 4.81 pct from 5.48 pct

* Michal Okon did not acquire any new shares of the company and currently owns 5,860,915 shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.