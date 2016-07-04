UPDATE 1-Activist fund Effissimo buys 5.4 pct of Japan Display

* Fund run by former colleagues of activist shareholder Murakami

* State-backed INCJ is top shareholder in Japan Display

* INCJ recently met Japan Display lenders over firm’s health -sources (Adds Japan Display background, Effissimo’s other holdings)

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Singapore-based fund Effissimo, established by former colleagues of Japan’s most famous activist investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, has bought 5.44 percent of Japan Display Inc, showed a regulatory filing made on Monday.

The acquisition comes as the Japanese display maker faces weakening demand from high-end smartphone makers, with Apple - which accounts for about 40 percent of Japan Display’s revenue - reporting slower sales of its iPhone.

Japan Display’s biggest shareholder, the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan, met the display maker’s lenders last month to discuss the manufacturer’s health, people familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.

Its new shareholder, Effissimo, is closely watched in Japan because of its passing connection with Murakami. News of its investments is often followed by a rise in the value of targeted firms’ shares due to expectations for change.

Effissimo is the largest shareholder of shipper Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd, office equipment maker Ricoh Co Ltd and electronics retailer Yamada Denki Co Ltd.

In a separate regulatory filing on Monday, Effissimo said it has raised its stake in Kawasaki to 35.37 percent from 34.22 percent. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)