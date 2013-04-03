FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-EFG-Hermes makes Q4 loss of 21 mln Egy pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

CAIRO, April 3 (Reuters) - EFG-Hermes, Egypt’s biggest investment bank, reported a net loss of 21 million Egyptian pounds ($3.08 million) for the fourth quarter, saying one-off expenses and a tax charge had inflated its costs.

The bank had made a 31-million-pound profit in the same quarter a year earlier.

Operating costs grew 14 percent to 407 million while revenue rose 7 percent to 447 million pounds, EFG said on Wednesday, attributing the rise in revenue to higher investment banking fees and commissions.

Revenue from its commercial bank rose by 11 percent to 1.1 billion pounds, largely due to higher trading income. Total assets stood at 59.5 billion pounds at the end of 2012. ($1 = 6.8092 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

