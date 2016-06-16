FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG Hermes energy platform Vortex closes 550 mln euro wind farm deal
June 16, 2016

EFG Hermes energy platform Vortex closes 550 mln euro wind farm deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's EFG Hermes said on Thursday that its renewable energy platform, Vortex, bought a 49 percent stake in an operational 664 MW portfolio of European wind assets from EDP Renovaveis for 550 million euro ($618.26 million).

The deal's closing doubled Vortex's private equity assets under management to $1.1 billion and the total groups' to $3.5 billion, EFG Hermes said in a statement.

A sale and purchase agreement for the transaction was signed in April 2016 between EFG Hermes' private equity arm and EDP Renovaveis, and includes a portfolio of 23 wind farms in Portugal, Spain, France and Belgium. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
