FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's EFG-Hermes to distribute $121.6 mln from Credit Libanais sale to shareholders
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Egypt's EFG-Hermes to distribute $121.6 mln from Credit Libanais sale to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG-Hermes said on Sunday it planned to distribute 1.08 billion Egyptian pounds($121.62 million) from the sale of a 40-percent stake in Credit Libanais to its shareholders in the form of cash and share buybacks.

Egypt’s largest investment bank said last week it had completed the sale of a 40 percent stake worth $310 million in the Lebanese bank.

It said in a statement on Sunday that it planned to distribute some of the money. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ehab Farouk, Editing by Eric Knecht)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.