July 18, 2017 / 11:51 AM / an hour ago

EFG Hermes expects to advise three firms worth $700 mln by end-2018

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes expects to serve as debt adviser to three Middle East companies worth $700 million by the end of 2018, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

EFG Hermes plans to increase its financial leasing portfolio to 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($279.33 million) from about 2 billion pounds, said Walid Hassouna, chief executive officer and head of its debt structuring division.

$1 = 17.9000 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Arwa Gaballa; editing by Jason Neely

