CAIRO, March 27 (Reuters) - Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes had a net loss of 334.98 million Egyptian pounds ($48 million) in 2013, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank made a profit of 211.14 million pounds in 2012. ($1=6.9624 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Greg Mahlich)