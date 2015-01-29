Egypt's EFG-Hermes says cancels shares sale

CAIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG Hermes Holdings , one of the Middle East’s largest investment banks, said on Thursday it had cancelled plans to sell nearly 37 million of its ordinary shares held by its subsidiary EFG Hermes.

The company said in a statement to the Egyptian Stock Exchange that “the sales process... received a response from the market, but without the price rise expected by the company in light of internal assessments.”

EFG Hermes said on Tuesday it had appointed Goldman Sachs International to act as the sole bookrunner in connection with the sale. (Reporting by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)