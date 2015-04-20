FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt's EFG-Hermes seeks to raise $51 mln in capital hike
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's EFG-Hermes seeks to raise $51 mln in capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Add details)

CAIRO, April 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG-Hermes, one of the Middle East’s largest investment banks, is seeking to raise its capital by 391.83 million Egyptian pounds ($51.39 million) by issuing shares, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It will distribute 1.46 of the shares for every 10 shares, it said.

It did not give a time frame for the transaction but said it would call shareholders for a regular and an extraordinary general meeting to approve the plan. It also requires stock market approval.

$1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
