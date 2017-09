CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG-Hermes reported a net loss of 63.66 million Egyptian pounds ($7.17 million) in the first quarter after a net profit of 181.55 million a year earlier, the firm said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

EFG-Hermes reported revenue of 404.49 million pounds, up from 249.91 million a year earlier.