HSBC buys at least 5 pct of EFG Hermes - stock exchange
July 3, 2012 / 2:47 PM / 5 years ago

HSBC buys at least 5 pct of EFG Hermes - stock exchange

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - British bank HSBC has acquired a stake of at least 5 percent in EFG Hermes, the Middle East’s biggest home-grown investment bank, Egypt’s stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Business at Cairo-based EFG was hit when a popular uprising ousted Egypt’s president last year, throwing the country’s economy into turmoil from which it has yet to recover.

EFG is folding its main investment banking business into a new joint venture with Qatar’s QInvest, giving it more resources to expand operations across the region.

HSBC’s purchase was disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Egyptian Exchange. It said HSBC paid an average of 10.15 Egyptian pounds ($1.68)per share for 32.3 million shares. EFG stock closed at 11.23 pounds on Tuesday.

