UPDATE 2-Swiss bank EFG in French sale talks; eyes unit IPO

ZURICH, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Loss-making Swiss bank EFG International is in talks with potential buyers for all or part of its French business and hopes to float its structured investment products business later this year, it said on Wednesday.

The bank, which is undergoing a radical overhaul under new chief executive John Williamson, said EFG Financial Products has been earmarked for an initial public share offering, with EFG International set to reduce its stake to about 20 percent from 57 percent currently. Partners in EFG Financial Products own the remaining 43 percent and are not expected to sell.

“The objective is to accomplish this (flotation) during 2012, while recognising that timing will be subject to market conditions,” the bank said.

EFG also said it had closed its Abu Dhabi office last month and is set to shut Dubai in June, and that it had slashed the number of client relationship officers -- private bankers -- to 567 at the end of 2011, from 675 a year earlier.

It also closed offices in Canada, is winding down EFG Bank AB in Sweden after selling off its asset management and non-banking businesses there, and closing its operations in Helsinki. EFG said it has identified numerous other closures and prospective sales of offices and businesses.

Williamson moved quickly after taking over last year from Lonnie Howell to fight the impact of the strong Swiss franc and put a costly expansion into reverse.

So far this year the bank has axed offices in the Swiss cities of Sion and Lugano, and sold its fund administration business to Credit Agricole arm CAECIS, as well as offloading EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management.

Revenue-generating assets under management at EFG slid to 78.4 billion Swiss francs at the end of last year, down from 84.8 billion a year earlier, due partly to the shutting of offices as well as a negative market performance.

Net losses last year fell 59 percent to 294.1 million francs, including an impairment of 72.5 million francs relating to Greek sovereign exposure.

Citigroup cut its share price target on the bank to 10.70 Swiss francs from 13.50 francs.

The share price was down 1 percent at 8.30 francs by 1219 GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 European banking sector index was up 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)