FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFG shareholders approve capital increase for BSI deal
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

EFG shareholders approve capital increase for BSI deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 29 (Reuters) - EFG International shareholders on Friday approved a planned 500 million Swiss franc ($520.6 million) capital increase in a vote at the Swiss bank’s annual general meeting to help fund its purchase of Swiss peer BSI.

Investors also approved the proposed creation of authorised share capital to cover the share component of the BSI deal.

EFG expects the 1.33 billion franc purchase of BSI from Grupo BTG Pactual SA will catapult it into Switzerland’s top-five money managers for the wealthy.

$1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.