FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EFG International posts 54 pct drop in H1 net profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

EFG International posts 54 pct drop in H1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International on Wednesday posted a 53.5 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit, a smaller decline than analysts had forecast.

Zurich-based EFG said net profit for the first six months of 2016 stood at 22.3 million Swiss francs ($22.5 million) from 48 million francs a year earlier, ahead of the Reuters poll average estimate of 19 million francs.

In February EFG, whose largest stakeholder is Greece's wealthy Latsis family, agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private banking unit BSI. EFG has issued new shares to help fund the deal which it hopes it will make it one of Switzerland's five biggest wealth managers.

$1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.