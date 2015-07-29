FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG swings to smaller-than-expected H1 profit
July 29, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

EFG swings to smaller-than-expected H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International swung to a smaller-than-expected net profit in the first half of the year.

Net profit for the period was 48 million francs ($49.9 million) compared with 74.9 million francs forecast in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The Zurich-based bank posted a net loss of 6 million francs in the same period last year.

Assets under management fell to 80.2 billion francs from 84.2 billion at the end of 2014, compared with a forecast of 83.6 billion francs. ($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

