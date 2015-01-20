BRIEF-EFG International comments on market developments relating to Swiss franc

Jan 20 (Reuters) - EFG International AG :

* Comments on market developments relating to the Swiss franc

* Euro-Denominated assets under management (AUM) and revenues represent approximately 20 percent of total EFG International AUM and revenues

* Assuming that 2015 average exchange rate were to remain at current levels following the SNB decision, this would translate into a single digit percentage impact on EFG International’s profit before tax

* Impact due to the changes of the CHF/GBP exchange rate are not significant, as costs and revenues are broadly in balance. Source text - bit.ly/1Eke0HR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)