FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-EFG International comments on market developments relating to Swiss franc
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-EFG International comments on market developments relating to Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - EFG International AG :

* Comments on market developments relating to the Swiss franc

* Euro-Denominated assets under management (AUM) and revenues represent approximately 20 percent of total EFG International AUM and revenues

* Assuming that 2015 average exchange rate were to remain at current levels following the SNB decision, this would translate into a single digit percentage impact on EFG International’s profit before tax

* Impact due to the changes of the CHF/GBP exchange rate are not significant, as costs and revenues are broadly in balance. Source text - bit.ly/1Eke0HR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.