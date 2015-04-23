Swiss Bank EFG International names new CEO

April 23 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International said it had appointed Joachim Straehle as its new chief executive, replacing John Williamson, who is to take on the role of vice chairman.

Straehle was formerly chief executive at Bank Sarasin & Co, now Bank J. Safra Sarasin, and prior to that he was head of private banking international at Credit Suisse, EFG said in a statement.

The Zurich-based bank also named Niccolo Burki as chairman, replacing Jean Pierre Cuoni.

Williamson will be proposed for the role of chairman at next year’s annual general meeting, the bank said.

In February, EFG International had said it would propose Straehle as its new chairman.

The appointments will be effective immediately, subject to approval at EFG’s annual general meeting on Friday. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)