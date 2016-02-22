EFG International says to buy BTG's Swiss bank BSI

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EFG International said on Monday it had agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s Swiss-based private-banking unit BSI in a deal worth 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.31 billion) that it said would form the fifth-biggest Swiss private bank.

Zurich-based EFG will buy BSI through a mixture of cash and shares, with BTG taking a roughly 20 percent stake in EFG and representation on its board of directors, EFG said in a statement.

EFG will help fund the transaction by raising 750 million Swiss francs in equity and debt.

Two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters last week that Sao Paulo-based BTG was in talks to combine BSI with EFG in a transaction that could be announced as early as this week.