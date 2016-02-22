FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFG International says to buy BTG's Swiss bank BSI
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 22, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

EFG International says to buy BTG's Swiss bank BSI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EFG International said on Monday it had agreed to buy Grupo BTG Pactual SA’s Swiss-based private-banking unit BSI in a deal worth 1.33 billion Swiss francs ($1.31 billion) that it said would form the fifth-biggest Swiss private bank.

Zurich-based EFG will buy BSI through a mixture of cash and shares, with BTG taking a roughly 20 percent stake in EFG and representation on its board of directors, EFG said in a statement.

EFG will help fund the transaction by raising 750 million Swiss francs in equity and debt.

Two sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters last week that Sao Paulo-based BTG was in talks to combine BSI with EFG in a transaction that could be announced as early as this week.

$1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.