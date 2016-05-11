FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EFG prices public offering at 6.12 Sfr per share, BTG to hold 30 pct stake
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

EFG prices public offering at 6.12 Sfr per share, BTG to hold 30 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 11 (Reuters) - EFG International priced a public offering for remaining new shares at 6.12 Swiss francs per share, the bank said on Wednesday, part of efforts to fund a 1.33 billion franc ($1.4 billion) purchase of Swiss peer BSI.

Shares in EFG closed at 5.86 francs on Tuesday.

In a previous ordinary share capital increase, 59.6 percent of the roughly 81 million newly issued shares were taken up by existing shareholders, the bulk of which by the investment vehicle owned by Greece’s wealthy Latsis family for 271 million francs. It is the bank’s biggest shareholder.

Gross proceeds from the capital increase amounted to 295 million francs.

The remaining shares are now being offered in a rights offering and an international offering.

As part of the deal to buy BSI from Brazil’s Grupo BTG Pactual SA, EFG had said BTG would take a 20-30 percent stake in EFG. It now expects BTG to hold a 30 percent stake in the Zurich-based bank.

$1 = 0.9739 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.