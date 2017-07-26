UPDATE 1-EFG sees BSI business stabilising after fresh H1 outflows

* Assets under management end-H1 138.4 bln Sfr, down 4 pct

* H1 net outflows of 5.5 bln Sfr

* IFRS net profit at 19.2 mln Sfr (Recasts, adds detail and analyst comment)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, July 26 (Reuters) - Wealthy clients at EFG International withdrew a net 5.5 billion Swiss francs ($5.8 billion) in the first six months of 2017, as the Swiss wealth manager continues to bleed assets at Bank BSI which it bought last year.

More than half of these withdrawals were in the first quarter and Chief Executive Joachim Straehle signalled BSI's business will improve towards the end of the year.

"After the positive trends over the last few months, we are confident that the acquired business will further stabilise during the second half of the year," Straehle said in a statement on Wednesday.

Total assets under management fell 4 percent to 138.4 billion francs in the first half of 2017 compared to the average estimate in a Reuters poll of four analysts of 141 billion francs.

The net new money development "remains disappointing and is the main reason for our relatively cautious stance on the shares", Baader Helvea analyst Tomasz Grzelak, who rates the stock "hold", wrote in a note.

However, Grzelak added that the "good integration outlook" and first-half profit could help boost shares in the short term.

EFG said it is on track to deliver 50 million francs in cost savings from the BSI deal by the end of 2017 and that it could achieve the bulk of its anticipated 2018 savings at the start of next year.

Since EFG agreed to buy BSI from Brazil's BTG Pactual early last year, BSI has faced legal troubles which has led to billions of dollars in client withdrawals.

Chief among these woes were transactions through BSI linked to scandal-hit Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB. This business resulted in the forced closure of BSI's Singapore branch last year.

Overall, EFG posted a 19.2 million franc IFRS net profit for the first six months of the year, beating the analyst poll estimate for a 15.6 million franc loss.

There had been a wide range of analyst estimates as it was unclear how much of the expected costs from integrating BSI would come in the first half of the year.

EFG has said previously it expects to spend 165 million francs this year to integrate BSI into the bank.

Through the BSI deal, BTG Pactual now holds a 29.8 percent stake in EFG, making it the bank's second-largest shareholder after Greece's wealthy Latsis family.