EFG Financial Products set for IPO in Q4
September 25, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

EFG Financial Products set for IPO in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International will proceed with its planned initial public offering of its EFG Financial Products Holding in the fourth quarter, as it seeks to refocus its business on private banking.

EFG International said in a statement the IPO was in line with a business review announced last October and would take place on the Swiss exchange, subject to market conditions.

The move will reduce EFG International’s stake in EFG Financial Products to not less than 20 percent from 57 percent now, helping to strengthen the bank’s capital as well as its focus on private banking. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)

