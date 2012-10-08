FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG Financial Products launches IPO
Gun control
Cyber Risk
Exchange-traded funds
October 8, 2012

EFG Financial Products launches IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - EFG International’s subsidiary launched its initial public offering on Monday, saying it was aiming for a price range of 40 to 50 Swiss francs per registered share.

Trading of EFG Financial Products on the Swiss bourse SIX is expected to begin on Oct. 19.

After completion of the IPO, EFG International will continue to hold a stake of not less than 20 percent in EFG Financial Products, down from around 58 percent at present. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

