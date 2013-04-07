FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-EFG says still awaiting Egypt approval for QInvest deal
#Financials
April 7, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-EFG says still awaiting Egypt approval for QInvest deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alert, no changes to text)

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes, the Middle East’s top investment bank, said on Sunday it was still waiting for approval from Egyptian regulators for a deal with Qatari investment company QInvest, which lapses on May 3 unless cleared by then.

EFG said in a statement it had received regulatory approval in various countries for the deal, under which it would initially inject its core business into a joint venture 60 percent controlled by QInvest.

“If EFG does not receive a ‘no objection’ from the (Egyptian Financial Supervisory) Authority in the coming days, it will be difficult to implement the joint venture agreement,” the Egyptian company said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Jane Baird)

