EFG unit sale boosts first-half profit

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Private bank EFG International said net profit rose 45 percent in the first half of the year, thanks largely to the sale of its remaining stake in a listed subsidiary and a jump in private banking income.

Net new money in continuing businesses was 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.03 billion), or 5 percent on an annualised basis, compared to a 5-10 percent annual growth target given by Chief Executive John Williamson in an interview in May.

Private banking income from continuing businesses grew 10 percent.

“I am most encouraged by the strong double-digit growth delivered by our mainstream private banking activities. The business has been simplified and derisked, and the quality of earnings has improved,” Williamson said in a statement.

Net profits of 95 million francs for the period were boosted by a 34 million pretax gain from the sale of subsidiaries, in particular the company’s remaining stake in EFG Financial Products, now rebranded as Leonteq Securities.

EFG said it could also sell its Canadian business in the second half of the year.

The bank, controlled by Greek billionaire Spiros Latsis, returned to profit last year after selling or shutting down underperforming and marginal businesses, a reversal of its acquisitive growth strategy under former CEO Lonnie Howell.

Assets under management fell 3.4 percent from the end of 2012 to 76 billion francs, but were up 4 percent after accounting for sold and discontinued businesses.

The gross margin fell to 97 basis points from 104 basis points in the year-earlier period, with factors including lower income from asset and liability management dragging on profitability.

With the bulk of the company’s restructuring largely complete, the focus is back on growth, with the bank also looking to shore up capital and increase its dividend payouts, Williamson told Reuters in May.

Specialised mid-sized wealth manager EFG faces competition at home from rivals like Vontobel and Sarasin, the latter now privately owned by Brazilian-Swiss bank Safra. ($1 = 0.9364 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)