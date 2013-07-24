UPDATE 1-EFG unit sale boosts first-half profit

* Underlying private banking revenues up 10 percent

* Net new assets 1.9 bln francs in continuing businesses

* Bank expects to sell Canadian business this year

* Shares down 3.1 percent (Adds private bank details, shares, withholding tax charge)

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Private bank EFG International said net profit rose 45 percent in the first half of the year, thanks largely to the sale of its remaining stake in a listed subsidiary and a jump in private banking income.

Net new money in continuing businesses was 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.03 billion), up 5 percent on an annualised basis, compared to a 5-10 percent annual growth target given by Chief Executive John Williamson in an interview in May.

Private banking income from continuing businesses grew by 10 percent as client transaction activity picked up, particularly in foreign exchange, mirroring the improved client activity reported by rival Julius Baer earlier this week.

“I am most encouraged by the strong double-digit growth delivered by our mainstream private banking activities. The business has been simplified and derisked, and the quality of earnings has improved,” Williamson said in a statement.

Net profits of 95 million francs for the period were boosted by a 34 million pretax gain from the sale of subsidiaries, in particular the company’s remaining stake in EFG Financial Products, now rebranded as Leonteq Securities.

That was partially offset by a 9.6 million franc charge the bank took as part of a withholding tax agreement between Switzerland and Britain.

Above-target asset growth in the UK, Asia and continental Europe, at between 7 and 14 percent, was offset by a 4 percent decline in Switzerland - thanks to a single large client withdrawal - and a small fall in the Americas.

“While the UK, Asia and continental Europe seem to be on track in terms of operating income and pretax profit growth, surprisingly Switzerland and the Americas are lagging. This is in contrast to EFGI’s competitors,” said analysts at Bank J. Safra Sarasin.

Shares in EFG International traded 3.1 percent lower at 12.50 francs by 0813 GMT, underperforming a higher European banks index. EFG has run up 45 percent year-to-date.

The bank, controlled by Greek billionaire Spiros Latsis, returned to profit last year after selling or shutting down underperforming and marginal businesses, a reversal of its acquisitive growth strategy under former CEO Lonnie Howell.

EFG said it could also sell its Canadian business in the second half of the year.

Assets under management fell 3.4 percent from the end of 2012 to 76 billion francs, but were up 4 percent after accounting for sold and discontinued businesses.

In continuing businesses, gross margins fell to 87 basis points from 92 points in the year-earlier period (or to 97 basis points from 104 basis points when including the financial products arm) with factors including lower income from asset and liability management dragging on profitability.

With the bulk of the company’s restructuring largely complete, the focus is back on growth, with the bank also looking to shore up capital and increase its dividend payouts, Williamson told Reuters in May.

Specialised mid-sized wealth manager EFG faces competition at home from rivals such as Vontobel and Sarasin, the latter now privately owned by Brazilian-Swiss bank Safra. ($1 = 0.9364 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Dale Hudson)