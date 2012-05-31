FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Group considering EFG-Hermes buyout - papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - A group of investors is considering a bid to acquire EFG-Hermes in a deal worth $1.2 billion, Egyptian newspapers reported on Thursday, after Qatar’s QInvest said it had a deal to take a 60 percent stake in the Egyptian investment bank.

EFG-Hermes officials would not comment. An official said the Egyptian market regulator had no information about an offer.

Al-Mal and Al-Borsa financial newspapers both reported that a group calling itself the Planet consortium was looking at EFG-Hermes.

Al-Borsa said the group of prominent Egyptian business executives and international institutions was studying making an offer, and a deal would be worth $1.2 billion.

Al-Mal said the group had informed EFG-Hermes of its intention to make an offer and was trying to raise finance for the deal from Egyptian, Gulf and other international investors. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Edmund Blair; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
