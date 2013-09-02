FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Egypt's EFG Hermes says it lost 29 mln EGP in second quarter
September 2, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Egypt's EFG Hermes says it lost 29 mln EGP in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling Sunday’s story to explain impairment loss was partly offset)

CAIRO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG Hermes suffered a net loss of 29 million Egyptian pounds ($4.2 million) in the second quarter compared to 71.2 million pound net profit a year-earlier, it said on Sunday.

It said income was hurt by a 246.7 million pound impairment loss, including some related to legacy investments.

The loss was offset directly and through subsidiaries by accumulated provisions, leaving a net impairment charge for the quarter of 110 million pounds, a company spokeswoman said. ($1 = 6.9856 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Will Waterman)

