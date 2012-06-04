FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Planet says will match QInvest undertakings over EFG
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2012 / 3:30 PM / 5 years ago

Planet says will match QInvest undertakings over EFG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Planet, which is seeking to take over EFG Hermes, said on Monday it intended to match financial and legal guarantees as well as other undertakings made by its Qatari competitor, which has a merger deal with the Egyptian investment bank.

Planet said it was ready to begin due diligence immediately in preparation for its intended offer to buy 100 percent of EFG’s shares.

Qatar’s QInvest is in the process of forming a joint venture with EFG Hermes that would take control of many of the bank’s main businesses. (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.