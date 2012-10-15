FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG-Hermes says no regulator objections to Qatar deal
October 15, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 5 years

EFG-Hermes says no regulator objections to Qatar deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s regulator has no objections to the deal between EFG-Hermes and QInvest of Qatar to create an investment bank, the Egyptian investment bank said on Monday, giving a green light for the tie-up to go ahead.

“The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority certified, with no reservations ..., (EFG-Hermes’) Extraordinary General Meeting minutes that was held on Sunday Sept. 16, 2012 to approve the company’s strategic alliance with QInvest,” EFG-Hermes said in a statement.

The statement was sent to the Egyptian and London stock exchanges.

Writing by Edmund Blair

