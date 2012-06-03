FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EFG plans 4 Eg pound dividend after QInvest tie-up
#Financials
June 3, 2012

EFG plans 4 Eg pound dividend after QInvest tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s EFG Hermes said on Sunday it would distribute a dividend of 4 Egyptian pounds ($0.66) per share after it completes a joint venture it is forming with Qatar’s QInvest.

It confirmed in a statement that shareholders had approved the venture, in which EFG would have a 40 percent stake and QInvest 60 percent.

“As a result of the transaction, the proceeds will be utilized to distribute a dividend of EGP 4 per share, representing a dividend yield per share of 36 percent, in the form of actual annual profits, capital gains, retained earnings and capital reduction,” the statement said. ($1 = 6.0400 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)

