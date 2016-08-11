FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's EFG-Hermes losses deepen to 67.55 mln Egyptian pounds in second quarter
#Financials
August 11, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Egypt's EFG-Hermes losses deepen to 67.55 mln Egyptian pounds in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's EFG-Hermes, the country's largest investment bank, said on Thursday it made a net loss of 67.55 million Egyptian pounds ($7.61 million) in the second quarter compared to a net profit of 177.49 million pounds in the same period last year.

EFG-Hermes slid into losses in the first quarter after taking a non-cash impairment charge on the sale of its stake in Credit Libanais. Net losses in the first six months of the year amounted to 131.21 million Egyptian pounds. It did not provide an immediate explanation for the losses. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ola Noureldin, Writing Lin Noueihed)

