FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Swiss private bank EFG hires managing directors for Eastern Europe, Russia
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Swiss private bank EFG hires managing directors for Eastern Europe, Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank EFG International said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia, effective July 1.

Vlahovic will be based in Zurich and report to Adrian Kyriazi, chief executive of Continental Europe and head of private banking in Switzerland.

Vlahovic was previously at Coutts & Co Ltd, where he was a member of the general management committee with responsibility for the bank’s business in Russia.

EFG also hired Basile Samarine as managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia. He will be based in Geneva and report to Michael Vlahovic. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.