NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - * ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS SAYS HAS EXPLORED WAYS TO REDUCE THE AMOUNT AND EXTEND THE MATURITY OF THEIR OUTSTANDING DEBT * ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS SAYS PROPOSED CHANGES TO CAPITAL STRUCTURE DISCUSSED WITH THE CREDITORS INCLUDED A CONSENSUAL RESTRUCTURING OF TCEH‘S APPROXIMATELY $32 BILLION OF DEBT-FILING