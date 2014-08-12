FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Efore Q2 net sales totaled EUR 22.5 million
August 12, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Efore Q2 net sales totaled EUR 22.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Efore Plc : * Says Q2 net sales totaled EUR 22.5 million versus EUR 13.8 million * Says lowers its financial estimate for the 2014 * Says loss from operating activities without one-time items was 0.4 million

versus loss EUR 1.4 million * Sees net sales of financial year 2014 to be EUR 83-91 million * Says old financial estimate was: the company estimated its net sales of

financial year 2014 to be EUR 85-95 million * Sees results from operating activities without one-time items to be EUR 0-2.0

million. * Says old financial estimate was: estimated results from operating activities

without one-time items to be EUR 1.5-3.5 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

