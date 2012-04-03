TABLE-EFSF sells 1.979 bln euros of 3-mth bills

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - The euro zone rescue fund European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) sold 1.979 billion euros of three-month bills on Tuesday with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.4, Bundesbank data showed.

Results of the March 6 auction are included for reference.

AUCTION DATE 03/04/12 06/03/12 AVG. YIELD 0.1119 pct 0.0516 pct LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 99.96460 99.98697 TOTAL BIDS 4.657 bln eur 6.823 bln eur PRICE BIDS 2.527 bln eur 3.065 bln eur NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS 2.130 bln eur 3.758 bln eur ALLOTTED 1.979 bln euros 3.4427 bln eur BID COVER RATIO 2.4 2.0

The auction details can be found at. 