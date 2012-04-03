FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-EFSF sells 1.979 bln euros of 3-mth bills
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 6 years ago

TABLE-EFSF sells 1.979 bln euros of 3-mth bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - The euro zone rescue fund European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) sold 1.979 billion euros of three-month bills on Tuesday with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.4, Bundesbank data showed.

Results of the March 6 auction are included for reference.

AUCTION DATE 03/04/12 06/03/12 AVG. YIELD 0.1119 pct 0.0516 pct LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 99.96460 99.98697 TOTAL BIDS 4.657 bln eur 6.823 bln eur PRICE BIDS 2.527 bln eur 3.065 bln eur NON-COMPETITIVE BIDS 2.130 bln eur 3.758 bln eur ALLOTTED 1.979 bln euros 3.4427 bln eur BID COVER RATIO 2.4 2.0

The auction details can be found at. 

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.