EFSF requests bank proposals for loan facilities
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

EFSF requests bank proposals for loan facilities

John Geddie

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has contacted members of its banking group for proposals on a series of credit facilities, the euro rescue fund confirmed.

Banks received a request on Friday for a repurchase facility, following earlier requests for uncommitted unsecured and committed secured loans over the last weeks.

An official at one bank which received the request said the EFSF did not give indication of size or terms. Given banks’ funding costs, loan facilities bear a much higher cost than funding in the capital markets. (Reporting By John Geddie, editing by Alex Chambers)

