EFSF plans Monday investor call for long-dated bond

LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - The European Financial Stability Facility has asked BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and DZ Bank to arrange a conference call with investors on Monday to discuss a potential new bond issue with a 20-30 year maturity, banking sources said on Friday.

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 CET, and will give investors the chance to put questions to the EFSF’s chief executive Klaus Regling, one of the sources said.

“It depends on the general reception of investors on the call whether a capital markets transaction will follow, but if it does, you can expect something in the first half of next week,” the source added.

Regling said on Thursday that the EFSF was looking to raise EUR1-1.5bn from a 20 to 30-year bond, which would be the first time the issuer has tackled this maturity.

Until now, the longest it has gone on the curve is 10 years.

There is no official mandate for the deal, but the three banks arranging the call are likely candidates to manage the trade if it materialises.

The EFSF is also contemplating a five-year benchmark-sized bond that market sources said could come on Thursday. On Tuesday, the issuer is looking to raise EUR2bn from a six-month bill sale.